Mom turns daughter into MPD after purse snatching caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a mother turned her daughter and her friend into police after seeing their faces on TV in surveillance video.

The pair is accused of swiping a 77-year-old woman’s purse and using her credit card.

“She did the right thing. If not, she’d be going down the wrong path,” said neighbor William Steward.

Police say the mother of 20-year-old Homernisha Jones turned her into investigators along with her daughter’s 18-year-old friend, Autumn Duff, literally walking them into the Ridgeway precinct.

The mother did not want to talk on camera, but said it was the right thing to do and she did it to protect her daughter.

The women were wanted for grabbing the woman’s purse out of a shopping cart when she turned away at Walmart. The pair apparently didn’t realize they were being watched by surveillance cameras that got some very clear video. The mother saw it on TV.

Police say the women went on a shopping spree, charging $500 on the victim’s credit card, shopping at a clothing store, getting gas, and eating at McDonald’s.

Jones and Duff are charged with identity theft, theft of property, and illegal possession of a credit card.

This isn’t the only case of a parent turning a child in. The mother of Alex Derrick told police her son confessed to the murder of a woman last month at the Deluxe Inn on Jackson.

Police point out that improvements in technology are giving investigators better and clearer photos to show the public and they say parents should turn their children in.

Steward says turning a child into police could mean it will end any future criminal behavior and it’s clear criminal behavior is not the way to go.

“It’s wrong. Everybody knows it’s wrong and what can happen. They shouldn’t have did it. You’ve got to stand up to what you do,” Steward said.

Police have been campaigning to get people to speak up. If you see something say something. Investigators say it frequently leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.