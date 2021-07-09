More rain or storms on the way this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most showers come to an end by sunset, but it’s possible a stray shower storm could linger overnight with low temperatures in the mid 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will range from the low 80s to around 90 depending on where storms pop up. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT STORMS: rain chances will increase late Saturday night as a front approaches the area. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds. A Slight Risk for severe weather exists for areas along and north of I-40. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Isolated downpours will be possible, but it will not be a washout and some sun could pop out at times. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s Sunday night with isolated showers.

NEXT WEEK: The front will stall over the area on Monday and Tuesday, so showers will continue. The best chance for rain will be south of I-40. At this point, it looks like temperatures will drop slightly to the mid to upper 80s at the start of the week but will quickly rise back up by mid-week. Humidity will remain high, so we won’t see much relief from the heat.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

