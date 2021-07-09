One person dead after shooting in Memphis; police investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting in Memphis Thursday night.

The shooting happened on Yellowood Cove.

According to Memphis police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

