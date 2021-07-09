Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

One person dead after shooting in Memphis; police investigating

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting in Memphis Thursday night.

The shooting happened on Yellowood Cove.

According to Memphis police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permitless Carry Passes
Memphis police clear up confusion surrounding Tennessee’s new permitless carry law
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Man charged with two counts attempted first degree murder
Man charged for shooting on I-40
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman

Latest News

Two men charged with child neglect in Oxford
Two Oxford men charged with child neglect after children test positive for illegal narcotics
Officers are on the scene where a man was stabbed on Tarry Park Drive.
Police: Man stabbed on Tarry Park Drive
Mother and 2-year-old daughter still missing after nearly 2 weeks
Mother, 2-year-old daughter missing for nearly two weeks
University of Memphis announces new assistant basketball coach