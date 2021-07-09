Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

The Peabody Memphis to fill over 100 positions with job fair

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Peabody Memphis is holding a job fair next week to fill over 100 open positions.

The hotel says the job fair will be on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

And a signing bonus is in store for anyone hired by July 13 or during the job fair; a $1,000 bonus will be paid to new hires in two $500 installments. The hotel says the first $500 will be given after the first three months and the second will be after six months of employment.

Both salary and hourly positions are up for grabs in several departments. A full list of positions and departments can be viewed at www.peabodyhotelsandresorts.com/careers/.

Applications can be submitted online in advance at www.peabodyhotelsandresorts.com/careers.

The Peabody asks that you dress professionally and bring a copy of your resume and hob history.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Permitless Carry Passes
Memphis police clear up confusion surrounding Tennessee’s new permitless carry law
Crime victim fights for justice after deadly shooting
Memphis woman desperate for new home and fears retaliation after double shooting
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Zennie Vasser mugshot
Police: Two shot on Shelby Drive

Latest News

Fourteen artists from Louisiana have been nominated for Grammy awards.
Germantown Performing Arts Center set to re-open its doors
ENTER TO WIN: Heating and Cooling system from Conway Cares!
Chick Fil A Community Champions
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Ron Childers launches Heights for Hunger benefiting the Mid-South Food Bank
Ron Childers launches Heights for Hunger to raise money for the Mid-South Food Bank