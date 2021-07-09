The Peabody Memphis to fill over 100 positions with job fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Peabody Memphis is holding a job fair next week to fill over 100 open positions.

The hotel says the job fair will be on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

And a signing bonus is in store for anyone hired by July 13 or during the job fair; a $1,000 bonus will be paid to new hires in two $500 installments. The hotel says the first $500 will be given after the first three months and the second will be after six months of employment.

Both salary and hourly positions are up for grabs in several departments. A full list of positions and departments can be viewed at www.peabodyhotelsandresorts.com/careers/.

Applications can be submitted online in advance at www.peabodyhotelsandresorts.com/careers.

The Peabody asks that you dress professionally and bring a copy of your resume and hob history.

