MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are on the scene where a man was stabbed on Tarry Park Drive.

Memphis Police say the man has multiple stab wounds and has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the known male suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

