Police: Shots fired at Cookout on Union

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to shots fired near the Cookout on Union Avenue at 1:21 a.m.

At 1:21 am, officers heard shots fired at 1463 Union. Two vehicles fled. Officers got behind a black Infiniti that drove to Methodist University. A passenger was shot and is listed as critical.

While on that scene, a shooting call came from I-40 & Madison involving an Infiniti. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 9, 2021

Officers also responded to shots fired on Madison Avenue that was connected.

Police say both vehicles were shooting at each another.

One occupant with active warrants has been detained.

The investigation is ongoing.

