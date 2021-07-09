Police: Shots fired at Cookout on Union
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to shots fired near the Cookout on Union Avenue at 1:21 a.m.
Two vehicles fled the scene and officers followed a black Infiniti that drove to Methodist University. A passenger was shot and in critical condition.
Officers also responded to shots fired on Madison Avenue that was connected.
Police say both vehicles were shooting at each another.
One occupant with active warrants has been detained.
The investigation is ongoing.
