MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Park Ave and Pendleton Street.

The officers found a woman who had crashed her car into a tree after being shot.

She has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No suspect info is available at this time. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 9, 2021

