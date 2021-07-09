Rain and possible storms expected this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through this afternoon, but rain should end by 7 pm or so. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s and the heat index will be around 100. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 70s overnight.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. High: 91 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 75 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Strong to severe storms will be possible on Saturday. A Slight Risk for severe weather exists for areas along and north of I-40. The main time frame for severe storms will be late Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. The main threats will be strong straight line winds, hail, and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

SUNDAY: A Marginal Risk of severe weather exists on Sunday. Strong to severe storms will be possible. Strong straight line winds and heavy rain will be the main threats. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The front will stall over the area on Monday and Tuesday, so showers will continue. The best chance for rain will be south of I-40. At this point, it looks like temperatures will drop slightly to the mid to upper 80s at the start of the week, but will quickly rise back up by mid-week. Humidity will remain high, so we won’t see much relief from the heat.

