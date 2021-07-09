Rapper Lil Baby to perform at FedExForum this fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lil Baby is coming to the FedExForum this fall and tickets are going on sale in a matter of days.

The show was previously scheduled for April 19, 2020, but now he is set to hit the stage on October 29.

Tickets for the rescheduled date go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com and FedExForum Box Office. The FedExForum Box Office is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Forum says there will also be a flash sale between Monday at 10 a.m. and Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

Organizers say tickets that were previously purchased are good to use. Additional artists will be announced at a later date.

NBA Youngboy and Rod Wave will not be part of the rescheduled show.

