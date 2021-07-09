Report: Officials say don’t aim vaccine information at teens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A published report says health officials across Tennessee have been instructed to make sure they don’t aim coronavirus vaccination information at juveniles.

The Tennessean cited emails it obtained in reporting that the Department of Health instructed county-level employees last week to stop vaccination events aimed at teens and to halt any online outreach to them.

The shift comes two weeks after a legislative hearing where Republican lawmakers admonished the agency for how it was communicating about the vaccine.

One email from the health department’s chief medical officer said officials should not advertise vaccine events to anyone besides the “general population” and “should not have any pop-up events ‘for adolescents.’”

