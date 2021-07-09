Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Report: Officials say don’t aim vaccine information at teens

Now that a second vaccine is applying for full FDA approval health officials are encouraging...
Now that a second vaccine is applying for full FDA approval health officials are encouraging parents to get their younger kids vaccinated.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A published report says health officials across Tennessee have been instructed to make sure they don’t aim coronavirus vaccination information at juveniles.

The Tennessean cited emails it obtained in reporting that the Department of Health instructed county-level employees last week to stop vaccination events aimed at teens and to halt any online outreach to them.

The shift comes two weeks after a legislative hearing where Republican lawmakers admonished the agency for how it was communicating about the vaccine.

One email from the health department’s chief medical officer said officials should not advertise vaccine events to anyone besides the “general population” and “should not have any pop-up events ‘for adolescents.’”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Permitless Carry Passes
Memphis police clear up confusion surrounding Tennessee’s new permitless carry law
Crime victim fights for justice after deadly shooting
Memphis woman desperate for new home and fears retaliation after double shooting
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Zennie Vasser mugshot
Police: Two shot on Shelby Drive

Latest News

Lawsuit filed over Tennessee bathroom law
Federal judge blocks Tennessee’s controversial bathroom sign law
Some Tennessee lawmakers criticize Gov. Bill Lee’s flight voucher program promoting tourism
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Former wrestler sworn in as alderman
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman