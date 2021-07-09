Advertise with WMC
Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires, flooding threat continues

Until 2 PM CDT Friday
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service in Memphis issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Shelby, Crittenden, DeSoto, Tunica and Tate counties until 2 p.m.

At 1:19 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located over Pinckney, or 11 miles east of Hughes, moving southeast at 15 mph.

This storm is capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

Expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Additionally, these showers and storms are producing heavy rainfall resulting in flash flooding:

Radar estimates that some areas may have seen more than 3 inches of rainfall with heavy rain continuing in the same areas.

Don’t forget to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android. Be sure to enable location and notifications so you can receive severe weather alerts for your area.

