Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires, flooding threat continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service in Memphis issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Shelby, Crittenden, DeSoto, Tunica and Tate counties until 2 p.m.

At 1:19 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located over Pinckney, or 11 miles east of Hughes, moving southeast at 15 mph.

This storm is capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

Expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Additionally, these showers and storms are producing heavy rainfall resulting in flash flooding:

Flood Warning for portions of Crittenden, DeSoto, Marshall, and Shelby Counties until 400 PM CDT.



Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible. #WMCFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/J318USteYV — Erin Thomas (@ErinThomasWx) July 9, 2021

Radar estimates that some areas may have seen more than 3 inches of rainfall with heavy rain continuing in the same areas.

Radar Estimates of how much rain we've picked up since this morning. This is why some areas are dealing with ponding and flash flooding this afternoon. #WMCFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/4pwyNd6VPA — Erin Thomas (@ErinThomasWx) July 9, 2021

Don’t forget to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android. Be sure to enable location and notifications so you can receive severe weather alerts for your area.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.