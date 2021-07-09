Shelby County misses mark for 100 days below 100 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The hope for the county to reach 100 days below 100 cases is crushed as the Shelby County Health Department reported a daily COVID-19 case increase of 142.

During the last week of June, the county marked over 50 consecutive days with less than 100 new cases. The goal for 100 days was set soon after but a recent rise in cases ended it prematurely.

On Thursday morning the health department reported 88 new cases for the day but by the afternoon, that number jumped up to just over 100 and a bit more by Friday morning.

As of Friday, the health department reported the 7-day rolling average is 80 new cases per day.

Health department data shows the 7-day test positivity rate for the week of June 27 through July 3 is at 5.8% up from the 3% for the previous week. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

There are currently 735 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 but is steadily increasing.

SCHD departed also reported one additional virus-related death Friday morning.

Shelby County has had 100,472 cases and 1,691 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 700,398 vaccines have been administered with 392,122 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 people fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

