Shelby County BMX Organization hosts benefit for Lymphoma and Leukemia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend is an important one at the at the BMX track off of Walnut Grove. BMXers plan to participate in several races in hopes of advancing to state-wide competition in Sunday’s Tennessee State Qualifier.

Thomas Holcomb with the non-profit Shelby Farms BMX says it is a sport that not only instills healthy competition but also compassion.

“Nobody sits the bench in BMX, it’s a real big family atmosphere. Race for Life is a Prime example of that,” Holcomb said.

Today, the organization will be kicking the weekend off with a benefit event at the track.

Race for Life is an event that raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

It was started in 1981 to help a BMXer, Todd Kinsbury who was 11 years old at the time of his diagnosis.

Todd’s story resonated with Holcomb’s son.

“He’s the same age as Todd whenever he was diagnosed with Leukemia, and that kind of hit him.”

People of all ages, regardless of their skill set, are invited to race at the event Friday evening beginning at 6pm. Loaner bikes will be provided for people who need them.

While racing will be a big part of tonight’s event, kids will hopefully learn the value of community.

“It’s bigger than just a bike race, you’re helping people,” Holcomb said.

For more information on Shelby Farms BMX visit the organization’s facebook page here.

The BMX Gold Cup Qualifier is Saturday July 10. Registration is from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The Tennessee State Qualifier is Sunday July 11. Registration is from 10 a.m. until noon.

