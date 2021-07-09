Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County BMX Organization hosts benefit for Lymphoma and Leukemia

Shelby County BMX
Shelby County BMX(WMC)
By Camille Connor
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend is an important one at the at the BMX track off of Walnut Grove. BMXers plan to participate in several races in hopes of advancing to state-wide competition in Sunday’s Tennessee State Qualifier.

Thomas Holcomb with the non-profit Shelby Farms BMX says it is a sport that not only instills healthy competition but also compassion.

“Nobody sits the bench in BMX, it’s a real big family atmosphere. Race for Life is a Prime example of that,” Holcomb said.

Today, the organization will be kicking the weekend off with a benefit event at the track.

Race for Life is an event that raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

It was started in 1981 to help a BMXer, Todd Kinsbury who was 11 years old at the time of his diagnosis.

Todd’s story resonated with Holcomb’s son.

“He’s the same age as Todd whenever he was diagnosed with Leukemia, and that kind of hit him.”

People of all ages, regardless of their skill set, are invited to race at the event Friday evening beginning at 6pm. Loaner bikes will be provided for people who need them.

While racing will be a big part of tonight’s event, kids will hopefully learn the value of community.

“It’s bigger than just a bike race, you’re helping people,” Holcomb said.

For more information on Shelby Farms BMX visit the organization’s facebook page here.

The BMX Gold Cup Qualifier is Saturday July 10. Registration is from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The Tennessee State Qualifier is Sunday July 11. Registration is from 10 a.m. until noon.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Permitless Carry Passes
Memphis police clear up confusion surrounding Tennessee’s new permitless carry law
Crime victim fights for justice after deadly shooting
Memphis woman desperate for new home and fears retaliation after double shooting
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Zennie Vasser mugshot
Police: Two shot on Shelby Drive

Latest News

Fourteen artists from Louisiana have been nominated for Grammy awards.
Germantown Performing Arts Center set to re-open its doors
The Peabody Memphis to fill over 100 positions with job fair
ENTER TO WIN: Heating and Cooling system from Conway Cares!
Chick Fil A Community Champions
Chick-fil-A Community Champions