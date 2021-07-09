Advertise with WMC
Showers, some storms possible this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jul. 9, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday into Sunday as a cold front brings a line of storms across the region. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are the main threats.

Strong to severe storms will be possible on Saturday. A Slight Risk for severe weather exists for areas along and north of I-40.

Strong to severe storms will be possible on Saturday. A Slight Risk for severe weather exists for areas along and north of I-40.(WMC)

The main time frame for severe storms will be late Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. The main threats will be strong straight line winds, hail, and heavy rain.

A Marginal Risk of severe weather exists on Sunday. Strong to severe storms will be possible. Strong straight line winds and heavy rain will be the main threats.

A Marginal Risk of severe weather exists on Sunday. Strong to severe storms will be possible. Strong straight line winds and heavy rain will be the main threats.(WMC)

Showers and storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding will be possible on Sunday. Rainfall rates could be 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Don’t forget to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android. Be sure to enable location and notifications so you can receive severe weather alerts for your area.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

