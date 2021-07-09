Showers and storms possible through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A line of rain is continuing to push through the Mid-South early this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through this afternoon, but rain will end by 7 pm. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s and the heat index will be around 100. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 70s overnight.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. High: 91 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 75 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of an afternoon shower or storm. However, rain chances will increase late Saturday night into Sunday as a front approaches the area. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds. Rounds of rain will be likely on Sunday, but you will have breaks in the rain. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 90s and Sunday temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The front will stall over the area on Monday and Tuesday, so showers will continue. The best chance for rain will be south of I-40. At this point, it looks like temperatures will drop slightly to the mid to upper 80s at the start of the week, but will quickly rise back up by mid-week. Humidity will remain high, so we won’t see much relief from the heat.

