Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee blackberries and blueberries are ready for picking

Farmers in some parts of the state say blackberries and blueberries are coming into season later than usual this year.
Tennessee farms have plenty of blueberries and blackberries available for picking during the...
Tennessee farms have plenty of blueberries and blackberries available for picking during the summer months, according to a news release from the state Agriculture Department.(Melissa Stephens)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee farms have plenty of blueberries and blackberries available for picking during the summer months, according to a news release from the state Agriculture Department.

Farms that allow visitors to pick their own berries can be found at www.PickTNProducts.org or on the free Pick Tennessee mobile app. Those sites also feature berry recipes.

Farmers in some parts of the state say blackberries and blueberries are coming into season later than usual this year, so the department advises calling ahead to make sure a farm has berries available before you go.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Permitless Carry Passes
Memphis police clear up confusion surrounding Tennessee’s new permitless carry law
Crime victim fights for justice after deadly shooting
Memphis woman desperate for new home and fears retaliation after double shooting
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Zennie Vasser mugshot
Police: Two shot on Shelby Drive

Latest News

Isabel Knapp-Cuevas
Lincoln Police arrest woman for hit and run caught on camera
WMC First Alert Weather
Showers, some storms possible this weekend
City Watch Alert: Stand Frazier
City Watch Alert: 62-year-old man with ‘mental condition’ reported missing
MPD issues warrant in shooting that killed 7-year-old; 2 persons of interest sought
Warrant issued for murder suspect in shooting death of 7-year-old boy