Tigers basketball adds racers to non conference schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In scheduling news, the Tigers are now set to host Murray State next season.

The game will be played on December 11 at FedExForum. A perennial NCAA Tournament challenger, the Racers produced two NBA pros familiar to Memphians.

Former Lausanne Collegiate School star Cam Payne, who now plays for the Phoenix Suns and, of Course, Ja Morant, star of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Also, Western Kentucky will visit the Forum this season, that’s according to College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein.’/

