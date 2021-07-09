Advertise with WMC
Two army reservists from Memphis dead after hit by vehicle in Union County, Miss.

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Two army reservists from Memphis are dead after being hit by a vehicle in Union County Friday morning.

The accident happened on Interstate 22.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Antavias Shye and 21-year-old Keon Williams were changing a flat tire near the south side fog line in the eastbound lane. A Chevrolet Silverado collided with them, causing fatal injuries.

Shye and Williams were pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner Pam Bowman says Shye and Williams were traveling to Tupelo for weekend training with the 658th Supply Company on South Gloster Street. She says they apparently stopped on the interstate to help a unit member who had a flat tire.

The accident is under investigation by MHS.

