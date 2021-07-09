Advertise with WMC
Weak front brings showers for some, but little relief from the heat for all

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front triggered a line of showers and storms for parts of the Mid-South this evening bringing some much needed rain to the area, but don’t expect cooler temperatures to follow. A warm southerly flow will continue tomorrow keeping the hot and humid pattern in place.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with isolated showers, a light Southwest wind, and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs near 90.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm during the day along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers or storms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day, highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChilderWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

