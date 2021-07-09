Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Wells Fargo shuts down personal lines of credit

Wells Fargo notified customers who use its personal lines of credit no more money is available...
Wells Fargo notified customers who use its personal lines of credit no more money is available to them.(Source: Stringr/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wells Fargo has angered many customers by shutting down one of its popular credit products.

The bank notified customers who use its personal lines of credit no more money is available to them.

People who used that credit offering could borrow up to $100,000 for things like home repairs or to consolidate credit card debt.

In a notice to customers about the closure, Wells Fargo warned it could impact their credit scores.

That gained the attention of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who slammed the decision on Twitter and called the bank incompetent.

She was also a key figure when Wells Fargo admitted to opening millions of fake accounts and in 2017 publicly told the bank’s CEO he “should be fired.”

A Wells Fargo spokesman said customers who previously used its personal lines of credit should now use credit cards and personal loans instead.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Permitless Carry Passes
Memphis police clear up confusion surrounding Tennessee’s new permitless carry law
Crime victim fights for justice after deadly shooting
Memphis woman desperate for new home and fears retaliation after double shooting
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Zennie Vasser mugshot
Police: Two shot on Shelby Drive

Latest News

Lt. Larry Crowson of the Houston Police Department gives details of Thursday's deadly Houston...
Police: 2 dead in Houston aquarium restaurant shooting
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Vatican: Pope to deliver Sunday blessing from Rome hospital
City Watch Alert: Stand Frazier
City Watch Alert: 62-year-old man with ‘mental condition’ reported missing
Civil rights leaders, including Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, and the...
Amid growing frustration, White House pushes voting rights