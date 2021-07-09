Women-owned businesses in Memphis invited to register for resources

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With 110,000 women-owned businesses closed due to the pandemic, the Women’s Business Center (WBEC) South is opening its doors in Memphis and they’re now calling on female business owners to register for the program.

The program is a collaborative partnership between the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Women’s Business Enterprise Council to keep existing businesses afloat and support startups.

“We want to close some of those gaps,” said WBEC South Executive Director Vonesha Mitchell. “We know that right now, just navigating a lot of the resources that are available, because of COVID has been a challenge. So, we want to ensure that these businesses don’t close or that the startups that were planning on opening, get the support that they need to do so.”

The Memphis location is one of 20 new centers across America serving rural, urban, and under-served communities. The program offers business management consulting, certification support for contract opportunities, and connection to resources, as well as capital.

Mitchell says this comes at a pivotal moment, after the pandemic hit women-owned businesses especially hard.

“The Memphis market is really fertile for entrepreneurship, for women entrepreneurs, for minority entrepreneurs, and a lot of times it’s just a matter of them knowing where to go to get the different types of help that they require, whether it be with a management system, whether it be getting a loan or an investment,” added Mitchell.

The official grand opening of the center is August 23 at Crosstown Concourse. Click here to register.

