Chance for strong to severe storms this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong to severe storms are possible through Sunday. Gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall will be the primary concerns.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers or storms. Highs will range from the low 80s to around 90 depending on where storms pop up. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT STORMS: Strong to severe storms will be possible overnight. A Slight Risk for severe weather exists for areas along and north of I-40. The main threats will be strong straight line winds, hail, and heavy rain. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Isolated downpours will be possible, but it will not be a washout and some sun could pop out at times. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s Sunday night with isolated showers.

NEXT WEEK: The front that brings us rain Saturday night into Sunday will stall over the area on Monday and Tuesday, so showers will continue. The best chance for rain will be south of I-40. At this point, it looks like temperatures will drop slightly to the mid to upper 80s at the start of the week but will quickly rise back up by mid-week. Humidity will remain high, so we won’t see much relief from the heat.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

