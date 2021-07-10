Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Congressman Bennie Thompson says Mississippi not taking full advantage of FEMA vaccine-support funds

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -We’re following up on claims from a member of the state’s congressional delegation about accessing federal vaccine support funds.

Congressman Bennie Thompson has been saying publicly for the last few weeks that Mississippi isn’t taking full advantage of the FEMA money that’s available to round out the state’s vaccine response.

“If we want to get off the bottom, then I think Mississippi should take advantage of any and all resources,” Thompson said in an interview Friday.

We took Congressman Thompson’s concerns to the Governor’s office. Their first comment...” Rep. Thompson is playing politics with COVID-19 by continuing to spread misinformation about Mississippi’s response to the pandemic.”

“I don’t know how you play politics when you look at the fact that your vaccination rate is the lowest in the country,” responded Thompson. “If that’s playing politics, then something’s bad wrong with it.”

The Governor’s office says the state did receive support from FEMA. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs echoing the same when asked whether there were federal funds not being accessed to support vaccine access.

“We haven’t spoken with the Congressman, although I’ve seen he has had some concerns,” said Dobbs. “I’m not entirely certain of what they’re referencing. I will say we’ve been really fortunate to have really fantastic support from FEMA through the Stafford Act. It’s really been sort of the bedrock of our operations since the start of the pandemic.”

MEMA was awarded $32 million in those funds in January.

But Thompson says that’s not the full extent of what’s available.

“There’s no end amount of monies that are available,” said Thompson. “FEMA is under my jurisdiction in homeland security. The president made this money available, and it’s available at 100 percent.”

Thompson says money is available for everything from renting buildings to paying facilitators to seek out those in rural areas hesitant about getting the shots. He also says they could sustain operations in rural areas currently only seeing pop-up sites.

You’ll see in the full statement that the Governor’s office does say Mississippi was offered use of FEMA-run immunization units earlier in the year. We’re told they asked if those could be used for mobile operations to go through rural areas most in need. But those units were “unable to meet that need.” That’s why they’re doing pop-up sites.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Permitless Carry Passes
Memphis police clear up confusion surrounding Tennessee’s new permitless carry law
Crime victim fights for justice after deadly shooting
Memphis woman desperate for new home and fears retaliation after double shooting
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Zennie Vasser mugshot
Police: Two shot on Shelby Drive

Latest News

Woman dies after being shot, crashing car in Memphis
Woman killed after shooting, car crash
Victim ID’d in deadly Memphis shooting
Law enforcement working to clearing thousands of active warrants in Shelby County
Law enforcement working to clear thousands of active warrants in Shelby County
Testing for Pfizer’s planned booster shot underway
Jordan Pittman
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of 7-year-old in Memphis