Congressman Bennie Thompson says Mississippi not taking full advantage of FEMA vaccine-support funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -We’re following up on claims from a member of the state’s congressional delegation about accessing federal vaccine support funds.

Congressman Bennie Thompson has been saying publicly for the last few weeks that Mississippi isn’t taking full advantage of the FEMA money that’s available to round out the state’s vaccine response.

“If we want to get off the bottom, then I think Mississippi should take advantage of any and all resources,” Thompson said in an interview Friday.

We took Congressman Thompson’s concerns to the Governor’s office. Their first comment...” Rep. Thompson is playing politics with COVID-19 by continuing to spread misinformation about Mississippi’s response to the pandemic.”

“Rep. Thompson is playing politics with COVID-19 by continuing to spread misinformation about Mississippi’s response to the pandemic. Rather than being truthful about the fact that Mississippi did receive a great deal of support from FEMA and the Stafford Act to support our COVID response, Rep. Thompson is deliberately misrepresenting the facts for political gain. The truth of the matter is that this funding mechanism has been used and was critical in supporting the state’s testing, immunization, PPE, laboratory, and overall outbreak response. Mississippi was offered the use of FEMA-run immunization units earlier in the year but had already established robust, high-throughput vaccination operations throughout the state. The state inquired about using these FEMA units as mobile operations that would cycle through rural areas most in need. These FEMA units were unable to meet that need, so Mississippi adopted other strategies, including pop-up locations, to provide vaccinations to these communities.” -Bailey Martin, Governor Tate Reeves’ Press Secretary.

“I don’t know how you play politics when you look at the fact that your vaccination rate is the lowest in the country,” responded Thompson. “If that’s playing politics, then something’s bad wrong with it.”

The Governor’s office says the state did receive support from FEMA. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs echoing the same when asked whether there were federal funds not being accessed to support vaccine access.

“We haven’t spoken with the Congressman, although I’ve seen he has had some concerns,” said Dobbs. “I’m not entirely certain of what they’re referencing. I will say we’ve been really fortunate to have really fantastic support from FEMA through the Stafford Act. It’s really been sort of the bedrock of our operations since the start of the pandemic.”

MEMA was awarded $32 million in those funds in January.

“MEMA manages the logistical operation of the COVID-19 vaccination mission. Federal dollars were used to purchase needles, syringes, gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, tents for vaccination drive-thru sites, outdoor fans, contracting security for those sites, and other resources to carry out the vaccination mission statewide. There are restrictions on how the $32 million can be utilized. Those funds are also covering counties’ expenses for their vaccination efforts.” - Stephen C. McCraney, MEMA Executive Director.

But Thompson says that’s not the full extent of what’s available.

“There’s no end amount of monies that are available,” said Thompson. “FEMA is under my jurisdiction in homeland security. The president made this money available, and it’s available at 100 percent.”

Thompson says money is available for everything from renting buildings to paying facilitators to seek out those in rural areas hesitant about getting the shots. He also says they could sustain operations in rural areas currently only seeing pop-up sites.

You’ll see in the full statement that the Governor’s office does say Mississippi was offered use of FEMA-run immunization units earlier in the year. We’re told they asked if those could be used for mobile operations to go through rural areas most in need. But those units were “unable to meet that need.” That’s why they’re doing pop-up sites.

