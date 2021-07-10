Advertise with WMC
Double shooting leaves one killed, another critically wounded

One person injured in shooting
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say one person was killed and another was critically injured in a double shooting in Parkway Village.

The shooting happened near Lamar Avenue Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, officials found one person shot to death and another with serious injuries.

The other victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said call Crimestoppers with any tips at 901-528-CASH.

