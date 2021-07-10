FIRST ALERT: Slow moving front brings more rain and the threat of storms overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A SLIGHT RISK of strong to severe storms overnight for areas along and north of the I-40 corridor. Damaging wind and flash flooding are the main concerns.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows near 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storm along with a South wind at 10 MPH and highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, South winds at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows near 70. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

