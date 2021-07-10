Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Slow moving front brings more rain and the threat of storms overnight

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A SLIGHT RISK of strong to severe storms overnight for areas along and north of the I-40 corridor. Damaging wind and flash flooding are the main concerns.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows near 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storm along with a South wind at 10 MPH and highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, South winds at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows near 70. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health department officials encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated, to do so.
Memphis doctor seeing more vaccinated people admitted into hospitals
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Woman dies after being shot, crashing car in Memphis
Two army reservists from Memphis dead after hit by vehicle in Union County, Miss.
Victim ID’d in deadly Memphis shooting
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder

Latest News

Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening weather forecast from WMC Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 10, 2021
A Slight Risk for severe weather exists for areas along and north of I-40 late Saturday evening...
Severe storms possible late Saturday into early Sunday
July 10, 2021
Saturday Morning forecast for Memphis from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas -- July 10, 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
Chance for strong to severe storms this weekend