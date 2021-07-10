Advertise with WMC
Health dept. reports 155 new cases in Shelby County

By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The hope for the county to reach 100 days below 100 cases is crushed as the Shelby County Health Department reported a daily COVID-19 case increase of 142.

During the last week of June, the county marked over 50 consecutive days with less than 100 new cases. The goal for 100 days was set soon after but a recent rise in cases ended it prematurely.

On Saturday morning the health department reported 155 new cases for the day.

As of Saturday, the health department reported the 7-day rolling average is 80 new cases per day.

Health department data shows the 7-day test positivity rate for the week of June 94 through July 3 is at 5.8% up from the 3% for the previous week. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

There are currently 845 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 but is steadily increasing.

SCHD departed also reported one additional virus-related death Friday morning.

Shelby County has had 100,627 cases and 1,693 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 701,882 vaccines have been administered with 392,830 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 people fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

Health department officials encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated, to do so.
New guidance, concern due to Delta variant
Congressman Bennie Thompson says Mississippi not taking full advantage of FEMA vaccine-support...
Spread of the Delta variant possibly impacting return to the office
