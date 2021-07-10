Second arrest made in connection to death of 7-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested a second man after a 7-year-old was shot on July 4.

Officers were looking for Jordan Pittman as a suspect of the shooting.

According to the affidavit, US Marshals received information that Pittman was in the area of Parkhurst Court. Marshals made contact with 26-year-old Adoniss Wright and others, and Wright told the marshals no one was left in the home after an initial clearance.

The affidavit says after receiving permission to search the home, marshals found Pittman hiding under a bed. Officers also found a gun in the room that Pittman was hiding in.

The affidavit says Pittman was later identified in a six person lineup as the person responsible for the shooting.

According to the affidavit, Wright told investigators that he picked up Pittman at the Budgetel Inn and Pittman told him the police were looking for him because of the shooting and he took Pittman back to his home. Wright also did not inform the marshals about Pittman or that he had a gun when they entered the home.

Wright is charged with accessory after the fact.

Police are also looking for another suspect, Angieline Kennedy, that was involved in the case. She is being charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder.

