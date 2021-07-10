Advertise with WMC
Severe storms possible late Saturday into early Sunday

A Slight Risk for severe weather exists for areas along and north of I-40 late Saturday evening...
A Slight Risk for severe weather exists for areas along and north of I-40 late Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. The main threats will be strong straight line winds, hail, and heavy rain.(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front brings a line of storms across the region. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are the main threats.

Strong to severe storms will be possible on Saturday. A Slight Risk for severe weather exists for areas along and north of I-40.

The main threats will be strong straight line winds, hail, and heavy rain.

A Marginal Risk of severe weather exists on Sunday. Strong to severe storms will be possible. Strong straight line winds and heavy rain will be the main threats.

A Marginal Risk of severe weather exists on Sunday. Strong to severe storms will be possible....
A Marginal Risk of severe weather exists on Sunday. Strong to severe storms will be possible. Strong straight line winds and heavy rain will be the main threats.(WMC)

Showers and storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding will be possible on Sunday. Rainfall rates could be 1 to 2 inches per hour.

