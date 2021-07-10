Severe storms possible late Saturday into early Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front brings a line of storms across the region. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are the main threats.

Strong to severe storms will be possible on Saturday. A Slight Risk for severe weather exists for areas along and north of I-40.

The main threats will be strong straight line winds, hail, and heavy rain.

A Marginal Risk of severe weather exists on Sunday. Strong to severe storms will be possible. Strong straight line winds and heavy rain will be the main threats.

Showers and storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding will be possible on Sunday. Rainfall rates could be 1 to 2 inches per hour.

