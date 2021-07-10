Shelby Co. Health Department offers back-to-school services to parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department wants to make sure parents have all the records they need before the new school year starts next month.

The health department held special fast track back-to-school services on Saturday, offering parents a chance to check their child’s shot records and get copies of birth certificates.

“We hope that we’re doing our part to help restore normalcy,” said Dr. LaSonya Harris Hall, interim director of the Shelby Co. Health Department. “We know that when school starts again, that many of our students will be returning back. School districts are requiring that their immunization records be up to date, and so this will ensure that a parent who needs to make sure that all of that is done can do it without taking a considerable amount of time.”

The health department also offered the COVID-19 vaccine to parents and to children 12 and older.

The CDC released new guidelines on Friday, saying students and teachers who’ve been fully vaccinated won’t need to wear masks at school.

It comes as the more contagious Delta variant takes hold across the country, including the Mid-South.

Arkansas, for instance, reported over a thousand new cases three days in a row.

Health leaders continue urging vaccine holdouts to roll up their sleeves.

“We want to just reemphasize the need for everyone to get fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Hall.

Parents who weren’t able to make it to the health department on Jefferson Avenue will have another chance to check their child’s shot records and get copies of birth certificates.

The health department will also offer back-to-school services next Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parents and guardians must present proof of identity in order to obtain a certified birth certificate.

The health department says individuals without school-age children will also be able to obtain copies of their birth certificates next Saturday.

Copies of certified birth certificates are $15.

