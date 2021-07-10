Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of 7-year-old in Memphis

Jordan Pittman
Jordan Pittman((Source: WMC))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect in the shooting death of a seven-year-old in Memphis has been arrested.

Jordan Pittman was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals.

Pittman is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The deadly shooting happened July 4 on North Montgomery. When officers arrived to the scene, they located multiple people shot, including seven-year-old Kelby Shorty. Kelby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still searching for two other persons of interest in the case.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Permitless Carry Passes
Memphis police clear up confusion surrounding Tennessee’s new permitless carry law
Crime victim fights for justice after deadly shooting
Memphis woman desperate for new home and fears retaliation after double shooting
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Zennie Vasser mugshot
Police: Two shot on Shelby Drive

Latest News

Law enforcement working to clearing thousands of active warrants in Shelby County
Law enforcement working to clear thousands of active warrants in Shelby County
Testing for Pfizer’s planned booster shot underway
New guidance, concern due to Delta variant
New guidance, concern due to Delta variant
Spread of the Delta variant possibly impacting return to the office
Spread of the Delta variant possibly impacting return to the office