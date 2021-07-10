Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of 7-year-old in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect in the shooting death of a seven-year-old in Memphis has been arrested.

Jordan Pittman was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals.

Pittman is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The deadly shooting happened July 4 on North Montgomery. When officers arrived to the scene, they located multiple people shot, including seven-year-old Kelby Shorty. Kelby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still searching for two other persons of interest in the case.

