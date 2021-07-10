Advertise with WMC
Testing for Pfizer’s planned booster shot underway

(Pixabay)
By Kelli Cook
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Staff at One & Only BBQ is offered $50 if they choose to get vaccinated.

It’s encouraged, but not mandated. The owner of the Memphis-based barbecue restaurant chain, Alan Katzen, has been heavily involved in the vaccination process.

“I’ve had the vaccine. I had the second shot and I might have had the booster,” said Katzen.

Katzen might be best known for his menus of grilled meats, but another little known fact is he helped get the Pfizer vaccine approved. He along with hundreds of others participated in the blind Pfizer vaccine study through CNS Healthcare in Memphis back in September.

He later learned he got the actual vaccine instead of the placebo.

“It has worked out really well. I’ve had no side effects, no issues,” said Katzen.

Pfizer was granted emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December.

Katzen says about six weeks ago, he got a call again from CNS, asking him to participate in another Pfizer study. This time it’s surrounding the booster shot.

“For me, I want to be as protected as I possibly can, so I would have been somebody who would have ran to get that booster shot anyway,” Katzen said.

He gladly signed up again, checking in once week on an app to keep Pfizer abreast of how he’s doing.

Thursday, the drug maker announced it would be seeking U.S. authorization for a third dose of the vaccine, saying a booster shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and help fight off COVID-19 mutations.

Shelby County has reported 87 Delta variant cases and it’s expected to grow.

“There are just a lot more cases again because of that contagion. When that happens, you’re going to see a few people at higher risk that get sick and even some people you didn’t calculate were high risk,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld.

Pfizer is receiving push back from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA, saying a third shot isn’t needed right now. The two health organizations released a joint statement stating in part:

“We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed.”

Doctors will reveal to Katzen on whether or not he got the actual booster shot in 45 days.

Despite the controversy about whether or not the third shot is needed, he feels fine about participating in the study.

“But I’m not scared of the product. I’m not scared of the vaccination. So, for me I will do as much as I can to get back to my life,” Katzen said.

U.S. government and health officials say fully vaccinated people have a low risk of infection, even from the Delta variant.

