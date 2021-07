MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The victim of a deadly Memphis shooting has been identified.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on Yellowood Cove and claimed the life of 24-year-old Ray Taylor, Jr.

Memphis police say Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Ray Taylor, Jr.



No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.