901 FC gets big win at Birmingham

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the bottom against the top in the Central Division of the United Soccer League.

Memphis 901 FC is at 2-4-3 for the season

Birmingham Legion, at 7-1-3, has the second best record in the League.

Saturday’s Match at BBVA Compass Stadium in Birmingham where the Legion have not lost to 901 FC in 2 years.

The boys in blue are without two key players, Mark Segbers due to a Red Card Suspension and Dre Fortune is playing with his national team Trinidad and Tobago in the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Kyle Morton, the Veteran on loan from MLS Houston Dynamo, is making his first start in goal tonight Early first half, there was a beautiful long ball from Newcomer Nile Logue to Laurent Kissiedou, but it was knocked away at the last second.

Former University of Memphis star Raul Gonzales working the right wing, gets around the defender and sends the cross through the box just ahead of the toe of Michael Salazar.

Second half, Nil-Nil, when the 901 starts ramping up the pressure,

Laurent Kissiedou slots one it into the box for a charging Kyle Murphy, and the forward puts it in the back of the net for a goal for Memphis!

That’s Murphy’s 4th goal in the last 3 games.

1-Nil in favor of 901 FC.

Now the question is, can they make it stand up?

Back to Kyle Morton in Goal.

Morton manning his position to save the day with eight saves including a huge diving tip over the crossbar in the 94th minute to preserve the clean sheet in his first start for Memphis.

901 FC gets its first victory in Birmingham.

Final score 1-Nil 901 FC now 3-4-2 for the season.

It doesn’t get any easier for the boys in blue next week.

They’re at perennial USL Playoff Power Indy 11 next Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.