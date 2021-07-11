Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

901 FC gets big win at Birmingham

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the bottom against the top in the Central Division of the United Soccer League.

Memphis 901 FC is at 2-4-3 for the season

Birmingham Legion, at 7-1-3, has the second best record in the League.

Saturday’s Match at BBVA Compass Stadium in Birmingham where the Legion have not lost to 901 FC in 2 years.

The boys in blue are without two key players, Mark Segbers due to a Red Card Suspension and Dre Fortune is playing with his national team Trinidad and Tobago in the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Kyle Morton, the Veteran on loan from MLS Houston Dynamo, is making his first start in goal tonight Early first half, there was a beautiful long ball from Newcomer Nile Logue to Laurent Kissiedou, but it was knocked away at the last second.

Former University of Memphis star Raul Gonzales working the right wing, gets around the defender and sends the cross through the box just ahead of the toe of Michael Salazar.

Second half, Nil-Nil, when the 901 starts ramping up the pressure,

Laurent Kissiedou slots one it into the box for a charging Kyle Murphy, and the forward puts it in the back of the net for a goal for Memphis!

That’s Murphy’s 4th goal in the last 3 games.

1-Nil in favor of 901 FC.

Now the question is, can they make it stand up?

Back to Kyle Morton in Goal.

Morton manning his position to save the day with eight saves including a huge diving tip over the crossbar in the 94th minute to preserve the clean sheet in his first start for Memphis.

901 FC gets its first victory in Birmingham.

Final score 1-Nil 901 FC now 3-4-2 for the season.

It doesn’t get any easier for the boys in blue next week.

They’re at perennial USL Playoff Power Indy 11 next Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health department officials encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated, to do so.
Memphis doctor seeing more vaccinated people admitted into hospitals
Victim ID’d in deadly Memphis shooting
One person injured in shooting
Double shooting leaves one killed, another critically wounded
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines flight diverted to Memphis
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Woman dies after being shot, crashing car in Memphis

Latest News

LSU Women's Basketball
Kennedy Chandler helps team USA reach FIBA U-19 World Cup finals
The Memphis Redbirds Baseball Foundation says it reached a strategic agreement that would...
Redbirds game postponed but has pitcher in Future’s Game
Tigers basketball adds racers to non conference schedule
Big decision, big money in store for Tigers hoop recruit