Health dept. reports 155 new cases in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 11
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 11(SCHD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The hope for the county to reach 100 days below 100 cases is crushed as the Shelby County Health Department reported a daily COVID-19 case increase of 142.

During the last week of June, the county marked over 50 consecutive days with less than 100 new cases. The goal for 100 days was set soon after but a recent rise in cases ended it prematurely.

On Sunday morning the health department reported 114 new cases for the day.

As of Sunday, the health department reported the 7-day rolling average is 101 new cases per day.

Health department data shows the 7-day test positivity rate for the week of June 94 through July 3 is at 5.8% up from the 3% for the previous week. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

There are currently 914 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 but is steadily increasing.

SCHD departed also reported one additional virus-related death Sunday morning.

Shelby County has had 100,741 cases and 1,693 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 703,050 vaccines have been administered with 393,353 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 people fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

