Health experts: Delta variant threatens pandemic progress

Leading experts on coronaviruses and virus genetics say in “The Origins of SARS-CoV-2: A Critical Review,” posted online, that COVID-19 almost certainly came from an animal.(CDC via CNN Newsource)
By Brandon Richard
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s new health directive, which took effect this weekend, allows drinking fountains to reopen and plexiglass barriers to be removed, another sign of life returning to some sense of normal.

But at the same time, the fast-spreading Delta variant threatens to disrupt the progress.

After weeks of dropping, cases are once again soaring in areas with low vaccination rates.

In Arkansas, officials are worried about a third wave.

Mississippi health leaders called rising Delta cases alarming and they are urging those 65 and older and immune-compromised to avoid mass indoor gatherings until July 26.

“Because we’re seeing this confluence of risk and because our collective under vaccination in the state has put us all at risk especially the most vulnerable,” said Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Shelby County has reported a few dozen Delta cases with the expectation that the number will quickly grow.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the vaccines offer the best protection.

“What we know is that people who are being hospitalized and who are dying right now are almost universally unvaccinated, but those who are vaccinated seem to have really good protection against all of the variants, including the Delta variant,” Piercey said.

The CDC says fully vaccinated children and teachers won’t need to wear masks this fall when they return to the classroom this fall.

Both the CDC and FDA say Americans who’ve been fully vaccinated don’t need a booster shot yet and it’s not clear if they ever will.

The focus right now is getting unvaccinated people vaccinated to hopefully bring the pandemic to an end.

