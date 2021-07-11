Investigation into 4th of July death of Memphis 7-year-old brings two into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have issued a warrant for twenty-year-old Angieline Kennedy.

This is the third person of interest named in the investigation of the death of 7-year-old Kelby Shorty.

Sample HTML block

She faces one first-degree murder charge and also two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Two others have been arrested, giving the family of Kelby Shorty some much-needed relief.

On Friday, officers arrested nineteen-year-old Jordan Pittman and took twenty-six-year-old Adoniss Wright into custody.

U.S. Marshals found Pittman, who was already a person of interest, hiding underneath a bed at a home located on Parkhurst Court.

Wright was at the Parkhurst home and lied to marshals that Pittman was not inside and in possession of a gun.

Both are being charged with first-degree murder, Wright with Accessory after the fact.

What community leaders are praising is the speed of the arrests, as bullet holes are still circled at 736 North Montgomery Street, where Shorty was killed.

“That makes me feel good to come out here and see that they caught them that fast,” said Stevie Moore, Founder and President of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (FFUN).

Moore believes it was the tragic death of a child that pushed the neighborhood to take action that would bring those responsible to justice.

“Somebody called law enforcement this time,” Moore said. “They came out, and they said ‘No. We’re going to check. We’re going to put out signs. We’re going to do everything.’”

Standing with Moore, at the time we interviewed him, was the mother of Kelby Shorty, Andrea Willis.

She chose not to speak on camera but said later she’s doing as good as she can be and that even though the news of those responsible for her son’s death are facing justice it doesn’t bring her son back.

“Seven years old, wasn’t doing nothing but standing right there shooting firecrackers,” Moore said. “How in the world can we be comfortable with that kind of stuff going on in our neighborhoods?”

Moore said this neighborhood could lead by example and bring other Memphis neighborhoods to speak out against violence and help make the city a place to live, at least for its kids.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kennedy is asked to call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274).

Moore and FFUN also have an anonymous tip line at (901) 417-7361.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.