Kennedy Chandler helps team USA reach FIBA U-19 World Cup finals

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In International Hoops, The USA’s U-19 Team is heading to the finals of the FIBA World Cup in Riga, Latvia, as Memphian Kennedy Chandler continues to shine.

Team USA is playing Canada in the Semifinals Saturday.

This proves to be the toughest match of the Tournament for the Americans.

But, Chandler and his mates are up to the Task.

Kennedy with the All Around Floor game from the point guard spot, knocking down mid-range jumpers, and getting open for timely three pointer in the first half to keep the Americans out front.

Then slashing to the hole himself, or finding teammates with nice passes in the second half to finish

Canada off in the 92-86 victory.

Chandler with seven points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal in the victory.

Chandler has a scary moment late in the game, getting a steal and a breakaway, but loses his balance on the dunk and hits the ground chin first.

Only a cut and some soreness, according to his father Kylin.

Kennedy will be good to go for the finals Sunday against France.

That’s at 11 a.m. on ESPN+.

