MPD: Man arrested after fatal shooting in Parkway Village

By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say a man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Parkway Village.

The suspect identified in connection to this shooting is 18-yr-old Jonathan Anguiano.

According to the affidavit, Anguiano was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

On Saturday around 11:30 a.m., officers were called to 410 Lamar Ave. for reports of a shooting.

