MPD: Man arrested after fatal shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say a man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Parkway Village.

The suspect identified in connection to this shooting is 18-yr-old Jonathan Anguiano.

According to the affidavit, Anguiano was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

On Saturday around 11:30 a.m., officers were called to 410 Lamar Ave. for reports of a shooting.

@ 11:30 am, offcrs responded to a shooting @ 4014 Lamar Ave. Two victims were shot. One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene and the second victim was transported in critical condition to ROH. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers, 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 10, 2021

