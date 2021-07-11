Off and on showers will continue today, some heavy at times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight brought between 1 to 3 inches of rain for some areas. A Flash Flood Warning and Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of Shelby County that will remain until roughly 6 AM. Showers will continue today, and additional amounts up to 1 inch are possible. Be cautious as there is some ponding on the roadways.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storm along with a South wind at 10 MPH and highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, South winds at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows near 70.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows near 70. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.