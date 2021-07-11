Police: Homicide suspect Angieline Kennedy captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County Sheriff J.T. Chumley says they have captured homicide suspect Angieline Kennedy.

Memphis Police put out a warrant for Kennedy in connection to the murder of a 7-year-old on July 4. Police will be charging Kennedy for First-Degree Murder and 2 counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder.

Chumley says authorities received information that she was at a residence on Roane St. in Covington. Officers located Kennedy and took her inot custody without incident.

Memphis Police have already arrested two others in connection to the shooting, Adoniss Wright and Jordan Pittman.

