Redbirds game postponed but has pitcher in Future’s Game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds are wrapping up their road trip to Louisville this weekend, but their game against the Bats was postponed by Rain.

It’ll be made up on July 21.

The Redbirds are back home Tuesday against Norfolk, downtown at AutoZone Park.

One quick note, Redbirds pitcher Matthew Liberatore will be one of the starting pitchers in the Major League Baseball Future’s Game at Coors Field in Denver.

