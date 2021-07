MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby Farms BMX is hosting Race For Life to help people with Lymphoma and Leukemia.

It was started in 1981 to help a BMXer, Todd Kinsbury who was 11 years old at the time of his diagnosis.

This weekend, BMXers are participating in several races in hopes of advancing to state-wide competition in Sunday’s Tennessee State Qualifier.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.