Active COVID-19 cases top 1,000 in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported another 130 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning with an active case count of 1,009.

The active case count remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 but topped that marker today.

The hope for the county to reach 100 days below 100 cases was crushed last week as the Shelby County Health Department reported a daily COVID-19 case increase of 142 on Friday morning.

During the last week of June, the county marked over 50 consecutive days with less than 100 new cases. The goal for 100 days was set soon after but a recent rise in cases ended it prematurely.

As of Monday, the health department reported the 7-day rolling average is 105 new cases per day, and the number continues to increase day by day.

Health department data shows the 7-day test positivity rate for the week of June 27 through July 3 is at 5.8% up from the 3% for the previous week. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

SCHD departed did not report any additional virus-related death Monday morning.

Shelby County has had 100,871 cases and 1,693 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 704,154 vaccines have been administered with 393,870 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 people fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

