Bake sale benefits Memphis community

The Bake Sale Benefit
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Silver Dollar Entertainment and Silver Dollar Entertainment Promotions hosts a bake sale for local organizations.

The Bake Sale Benefit was held on Sunday, July 11, at the Grand Star Event Center.

The event was to benefit two local nonprofit organizations: It’s A Wrap To Cancer: Breast Cancer Awareness and Memphis Youth Arts Initiative (MYAI).

It’s a Wrap to Cancer is an organization that assists women that are affected by hair loss due to chemotherapy by providing them with head wraps, wigs, and other beauty items.

MYAI provides ways for youth to continue learning while engaging in opportunities through music, movement and motivation.

