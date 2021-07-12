Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Biden administration asks judge to dismiss TikTok appeal

Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing...
Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The White House is moving to toss out an appeal filed by the Trump administration, involving the popular social media app TikTok.

The new motion calls the appeal practically moot because President Joe Biden has already issued an executive order that scrapped the former president’s proposed restrictions against TikTok and WeChat.

Last year, Trump tried to ban those Chinese-linked apps from in the United States, claiming they pose a national security risk.

But multiple courts issued injunctions blocking those moves, which the Trump administration appealed.

Despite moving to dismiss those appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.

U.S. policymakers are concerned TikTok and other apps could give China access to the personal data of Americans or spread misinformation.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angieline Kennedy mug
Police: Homicide suspect Angieline Kennedy captured
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Health department officials encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated, to do so.
Memphis doctor seeing more vaccinated people admitted into hospitals
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines flight diverted to Memphis
Shots fired in north Shelby County
Police: Shots fired in north Shelby County

Latest News

Arkansas bridge sees traffic spike with I-40 bridge closed
TDOT: Final phases of 1-40 bridge complete
Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Firefighters make progress against big fires in US West
The company logo of Royal Philips NV sits on the head office in Amsterdam, Netherlands,...
Philips recalls ventilators, CPAP machines
Hundreds in Clarksdale sign petition opposing city-wide pay raises
Hundreds in Clarksdale sign petition opposing city-wide pay raises
The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough...
Police officer put on administrative duty for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle