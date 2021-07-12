Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis Police chief meets with President Biden to discuss crime reduction

MPD director candidate Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis
MPD director candidate Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis(City of Memphis)
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With crime trending upward in the Bluff City, Washington D.C. is taking notice.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis is meeting with President Biden Monday to discuss reducing crime.

The president is meeting with city and law enforcement leaders across the country to discuss the issue -- a problem that’s plaguing America.

Shootings and killings are up around the nation, with local politicians and police struggling to manage the violence.

President Biden recently announced a plan that would focus on providing funding to cities that need more police, offer community support and crack down on gun violence.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angieline Kennedy mug
Police: Homicide suspect Angieline Kennedy captured
Health department officials encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated, to do so.
Memphis doctor seeing more vaccinated people admitted into hospitals
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines flight diverted to Memphis
Shots fired in north Shelby County
Police: Shots fired in north Shelby County

Latest News

Katt Williams brings ‘World War III Tour’ to Landers Center
Chick-Fil A restaurant
New Chick-fil-A location to open in Memphis next week
1 dead in shooting near Crosstown, police say
Tennessee Department of Transportation
TDOT: Painting of phase 2 I-40 bridge repairs underway