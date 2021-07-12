Memphis Police chief meets with President Biden to discuss crime reduction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With crime trending upward in the Bluff City, Washington D.C. is taking notice.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis is meeting with President Biden Monday to discuss reducing crime.

The president is meeting with city and law enforcement leaders across the country to discuss the issue -- a problem that’s plaguing America.

Shootings and killings are up around the nation, with local politicians and police struggling to manage the violence.

President Biden recently announced a plan that would focus on providing funding to cities that need more police, offer community support and crack down on gun violence.

