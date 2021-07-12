Advertise with WMC
City Watch Alert: 4-year-old reported missing overnight

Have you seen Deanthonei Perkins?
City Watch Alert: Deanthonei Perkins
City Watch Alert: Deanthonei Perkins(WMC/MPD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities in Memphis are searching for a 4-year-old boy they say went missing overnight Sunday.

A City Watch Alert for Deanthonei Perkins says he was last seen on South Pauline Street in the Medical District in a gray Honda. The make and tags of the vehicle are unknown, but Memphis police say he was with a Bryant Cooper and Mary at the time he went missing.

Deanthonei is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 40 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, light complexion, last seen wearing a white t-shirt black shorts and black and white sneakers.

If you see Deanthonei, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

