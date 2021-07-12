Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge

Drake Bell
Drake Bell(Associated Press)
By MARK GILLISPIE
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Actor Drake Bell has been sentenced to two years’ probation on charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Ohio when she was 15.

Jared “Drake” Bell, 35, was also sentenced to 200 hours of community service, all of it served in California. He lives in West Hollywood.

After initially pleading not guilty, Bell instead pleaded guilty last month via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The sentencing range was up to two years in prison.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” is scheduled to be sentenced Monday on charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Ohio when she was 15.

Jared “Drake” Bell, 34, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

His sentencing range is probation to two years in prison.

Authorities have said the girl, who attended a 2017 concert in Cleveland, contacted Toronto police in October 2018. Toronto authorities then forwarded its findings to Cleveland police, prompting an investigation.

The attempted endangering children charge relates to the concert where Bell “violated his duty of care” and created a risk of harm to the victim, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Tyler Sinclair said previously.

Bell and the girl had “developed a relationship” online several years prior to the concert, Sinclair said. The disseminating harmful material charge concerns Bell having sent the girl “inappropriate social media messages,” Sinclair said. Further details have not been disclosed.

The girl is now an adult.

Bell, also a singer, began acting as a child, but was catapulted to stardom as a teen with Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and later “Drake & Josh,” which debuted on the channel in January 2004. The final episode aired in September 2007. Bell and co-star Josh Peck also starred in two “Drake & Josh” movies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angieline Kennedy mug
Police: Homicide suspect Angieline Kennedy captured
Health department officials encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated, to do so.
Memphis doctor seeing more vaccinated people admitted into hospitals
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines flight diverted to Memphis
Shots fired in north Shelby County
Police: Shots fired in north Shelby County

Latest News

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers were set to leave Austin before the GOP could take a first vote...
Texas Democrats plan to leave state to stop GOP voting bill
MPD director candidate Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis
Memphis Police chief meets with President Biden to discuss crime reduction
FILE - In this June 29, 2021 file photo, U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller, the U.S.'s top general in...
Top US commander in Afghanistan hands over command
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
Florida resident detained as key suspect in Haiti killing