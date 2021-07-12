Advertise with WMC
Everybody is a person of interest in Summer Wells case says Hawkins County Sheriff

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson gave an update on the search for missing Summer Wells.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hawkins County sheriff Ronnie Lawson gave an update on the ongoing search for Summer Wells Monday, saying that “everybody is still a person of interest.”

Sheriff Lawson once again asked that land owners in the area search their properties for signs of the missing 5-year-old. He asked them to pay special attention to areas she could be hiding, emphasizing that people check trail cameras often.

“Go back and check cameras everyday, especially around the time she disappeared,” Lawson said.

The sheriff said authorities are still looking for a red Toyota truck that was spotted in the area around the time that Summer Wells disappeared. Lawson emphasized that tips could help in the case as well.

“It may not be something that means anything to the people that could mean everything to us,” he said.

Authorities have received 935 tips in the search for Summer Wells so far.

