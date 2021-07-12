Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

TDOT: Painting of phase 2 I-40 bridge repairs underway

Tennessee Department of Transportation
Tennessee Department of Transportation(Tennessee Department of Transportation)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just after 9:30 Sunday night, the Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesperson Nichole Lawrence tweeted an update on repairs to the I-40 bridge.

“Painting of phase 2 repairs is underway.”

TDOT says its goal for reopening the bridge is the end of July.

And construction on the I-40 bridge is moving along with no delays right now.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health department officials encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated, to do so.
Memphis doctor seeing more vaccinated people admitted into hospitals
Angieline Kennedy mug
Police: Homicide suspect Angieline Kennedy captured
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines flight diverted to Memphis
Shots fired in north Shelby County
Police: Shots fired in north Shelby County

Latest News

Uncertainty over Forrest bust fate as waiting period ends
Gov. Bill Lee says southern border crisis is a matter of national security
Tennessee's new bathroom bill says business owners who allow transgender people to use...
Memphis LGBTQ community reacts to temporary ban of controversial bathroom law
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case